Age 61, of Breezy Point Passed away on January 1, 2020 Paul was preceded in death by and now joins his parents, Delores and Elgyn; brother, Alan; and sister, Sheryl. He is survived by last brother, Steven; long-time friend, Neal Narveson. Paul was at the Commander Bar in Breezy Point for over 30 years. He was happy-go-lucky and a friend to many. Paul knew the entire town and participated in the community of Breezy Point. He will be dearly missed by many friends and his brother, Steve. Memorial Gathering 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thurs. Jan. 16th at Roseville Memorial Chapel.
