Age 84, of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota succumbed to his battle with Alzheimer's disease in the comfort of his own home with family on March 21, 2020. Preceded in death by his mother, Sofia; father, Paul and dearly loved sons Steven and Mark. Paul worked as a type-setter and proof reader in his early years at Bruce Publishing. He also worked for many years in the Composing Room at the Saint Paul Dispatch and Pioneer Press. Paul was a long-time member of the Saint Paul/Minneapolis Typographical Union Local #30, and later Vice President, and Secretary Treasurer for the union until his retirement in 2000. Paul's passions were politics; Saint Paul Johnson hockey; coaching hockey at Arlington Playground; fighting for the rights and benefits of his union members; fishing; his German shepherd dogs and being the life of any gathering. Paul was a loyal and loving husband, father and friend to many. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Jaehnert (Marincell); daughters, Kathy (Mike) Snaza, Karen (Jerry) Anderson; sons, Jerry (Patty) Jaehnert, Rick (Mari) Jaehnert; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service will be postponed until summer.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020