Age 83 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on December 12, 2019. Survived by loving wife, Carolyn; children, Michael, Mary (Vince) Arrigoni, Jean (Ross) Jacobson, John (Anna); 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, James; also many other nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Wednesday, December 18 at The Church of St. Patrick, 3535 E. 72nd St., IGH. Visitation at the church before the Mass from 9-11 am. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019