Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Patrick
3535 E. 72nd St.
Paul Gregory BIGELBACH Obituary
Age 83 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on December 12, 2019. Survived by loving wife, Carolyn; children, Michael, Mary (Vince) Arrigoni, Jean (Ross) Jacobson, John (Anna); 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, James; also many other nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Wednesday, December 18 at The Church of St. Patrick, 3535 E. 72nd St., IGH. Visitation at the church before the Mass from 9-11 am. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
