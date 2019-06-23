Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brookview Golf Course
Golden Valley, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul MITCHELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul H. MITCHELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul H. MITCHELL Obituary
Age 60, of Stillwater, passed away at home on June 6, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Mary, son Sean and his mother Theresa. Paul worked as a Respiratory Therapist at Children's Hospital along with being a Senior Educator for the hospital. He was an avid golfer and down hill skier and was a wonderful husband, father and friend. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held on Saturday, July 13th from 5-7pm at Brookview Golf Course in Golden Valley. 763-512-2345.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.