Age 60, of Stillwater, passed away at home on June 6, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Mary, son Sean and his mother Theresa. Paul worked as a Respiratory Therapist at Children's Hospital along with being a Senior Educator for the hospital. He was an avid golfer and down hill skier and was a wonderful husband, father and friend. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held on Saturday, July 13th from 5-7pm at Brookview Golf Course in Golden Valley. 763-512-2345.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 23, 2019