Passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his home in Brainerd, MN. Paul was a Navy veteran of WWII serving in the Pacific. He retired from St. Paul Schools as a social worker in 1984. After retirement, Paul and his wife, Audrae, lived on Mille Lacs Lake, then moved to Brainerd. His memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter, MN. Gathering at 11 a.m. service at 12 p.m. and lunch at 1 p.m. Memorials to Minnesota Braille and Talking Books Library, 388 S.E. 6th Ave., Fairbault, MN 55021. Arrangements Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019