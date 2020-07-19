1/
Paul I. TREPANIER
Age 93, of Minneapolis Formerly of Princeton Passed away on March 25, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Loretta. Survived by his 9 children, 13 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial will be on July 23 at 11:00 at Christ Our Light Church in Princeton, 804 7th Ave. S. 55371, with visitation one hour prior. Interment at St. Edward's Cemetery, also in Princeton. Memorials preferred to the Little Sisters of the Poor: http:// www. little sistersofthe poorstpaul.org/ donations/. Roseville Memorial Chapel 651-631-2727





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Christ Our Light Church in Princeton
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
