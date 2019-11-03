|
|
Age 59, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Robert; brother, Thomas and nephew Kristopher. Survived by wife of 37 years Denise; daughters Misty and Amanda; and son Daniel; three grandchildren, Andon, Savannah and Sheyanne; mother, Agnes; brothers, Mike (Jerrilyn) and Bill (Theresa); sisters, Pat (Jeff) Dittrich, Mary (Mark) Gartrell, Linda (David) Green, Leann (Leonard) Franco, Cindy (Mark) Marose; and sister-in-law Kelly. Celebration of Life Nov. 16, 2019 from 1-4 pm at Little Canada Old Fire Hall (440 Little Canada Rd. E.) Little Canada, MN 55117. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019