Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Odilia Catholic Church
3495 Victoria St. N.
Shoreview , MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul COTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. COTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. COTE Obituary
Age 88 of Shoreview Went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 12, 2019. Paul is an Air Force Veteran, a family man and outdoorsman. He was a volunteer at Cerenity Senior Care Center of White Bear Lake and at Dorothy Day. Paul loved to golf, watch his grandchildren and spend time at his cabin. Preceded in death by his parents, Alphie and Rose Cote; sister, Elinor (Tony) Villelli and brother, Joe. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol (nee Habada); children, Paul (Connie), Mark, Robin Baker and Kelly Shoemaker; grandchildren, Jackie (Mike) Hansen, Jenna (Matt) Kerr, Danny and Reece Cote, Emma (Andy) Grundhauser, Ashley Baker, Archie Barker Jr., Ella and Jack Shoemaker; 6 great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Karen Cote. Memorial Service 10:30 AM Thursday, Dec. 19 at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 Victoria St. N., Shoreview (Visitation 9:30–10:30 AM at church). Memorials to the or the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -