Age 88 of Shoreview Went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 12, 2019. Paul is an Air Force Veteran, a family man and outdoorsman. He was a volunteer at Cerenity Senior Care Center of White Bear Lake and at Dorothy Day. Paul loved to golf, watch his grandchildren and spend time at his cabin. Preceded in death by his parents, Alphie and Rose Cote; sister, Elinor (Tony) Villelli and brother, Joe. Survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol (nee Habada); children, Paul (Connie), Mark, Robin Baker and Kelly Shoemaker; grandchildren, Jackie (Mike) Hansen, Jenna (Matt) Kerr, Danny and Reece Cote, Emma (Andy) Grundhauser, Ashley Baker, Archie Barker Jr., Ella and Jack Shoemaker; 6 great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Karen Cote. Memorial Service 10:30 AM Thursday, Dec. 19 at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 Victoria St. N., Shoreview (Visitation 9:30–10:30 AM at church). Memorials to the or the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019