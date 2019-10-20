Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-7661
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation
2130 2nd Street
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul FARRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. FARRELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. FARRELL Obituary
Dad, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother WWII Veteran Age 93 of White Bear Lake, died October 14, 2019. Peceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy. Survived by children David (Sue Wilson), Teresa (Gary Richardson), Kathleen (Jim) Hakala; grandchildren, Matthew (Selene Hall), Amy and Haley Keyser, Katie and JP Hakala and Logan: brother Pat Farrell; brother-in -law Bernard (Mary Ellen) Peltier; sister-in-law Fae Peltier and many relatives & friends. Preceded in death by parents, brother Bob and half brother Bernard. Visitation 4-7:30 PM, Memorial Funeral Service 7:30 PM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at The Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., White Bear Lake, MN (651-429-7661). Family interment with Honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Past Commander, Life Member of VFW Post 1782 WBL, Mail Carrier USPS 32 years WBL. Although he is gone from our sight, he will be loved forever.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now