Dad, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother WWII Veteran Age 93 of White Bear Lake, died October 14, 2019. Peceded in death by his loving wife Dorothy. Survived by children David (Sue Wilson), Teresa (Gary Richardson), Kathleen (Jim) Hakala; grandchildren, Matthew (Selene Hall), Amy and Haley Keyser, Katie and JP Hakala and Logan: brother Pat Farrell; brother-in -law Bernard (Mary Ellen) Peltier; sister-in-law Fae Peltier and many relatives & friends. Preceded in death by parents, brother Bob and half brother Bernard. Visitation 4-7:30 PM, Memorial Funeral Service 7:30 PM Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at The Johnson Peterson Funeral Home, 2130 2nd St., White Bear Lake, MN (651-429-7661). Family interment with Honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Past Commander, Life Member of VFW Post 1782 WBL, Mail Carrier USPS 32 years WBL. Although he is gone from our sight, he will be loved forever.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019