Of White Bear Lake Was lead peacefully into the arms of the Lord, with the help of his guardian angels on 10 NOV 2020 at the age of 79, after suffering an unexpected hospitalization. He spent 51 years in the Carpenters and Joiners union. He loved to travel, history and his family. He took his role as family patriarch very seriously, an honor he held above all others. He was very proud of his family and loved to take care of everyone. He was always willing to help a stranger in need. He taught us all hard work, civic responsibility and love. Proceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Mary Krey, stepmom Eunice Jensen, brothers Mike and Peter, wife Barbara, grandsons Anthony and Isaiah. He is survived by, his childeren Scott Krey (Lauri,) Bonnie Krey, Mary Holtz, Elizabeth Gamnis, Shannon Krey (Eric) Shawn Theis, William Krey (Kayla)11 grand kids and 7 great grand kids. He was from a large family, with many brothers and sisters. In accordance with his wishes, his body was donated to the U of M Anatomy Bequest Program. A celebration of life will be held at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Dad, after all these years, we finally turned that damn bathroom light off.









