Paul J. METZLER
Age 83, formerly of St. Paul Paul flew home on June 14, 2020. Paul loved his family and enjoyed people watching. He could be found walking the outdoors, making his way to Walmart and the Dairy Queen, or spending time at the public library. Throughout his life Paul enjoyed many hobbies and activities including drumming, photography, developing photos, making movies, biking, and running. He was talented in building model airplanes, and even dared to bring some to flight. Paul proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. Preceded in death by parents, Elmer & Lucille; siblings, Lillian Brunkow, Doris Thomas, Marjorie King, George, Tom, John. Survived by siblings, Helen Baller, Ken (Joan), Don; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. A private family interment took place on Fri. 6/19 at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. A celebration of Paul's Life will take place at a later date. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
