Beloved Dad, Grandpa, Son Brother & Uncle Passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2020 at the age of 57 years. Preceded in death by brother Chuck. Survived by children Laura Ueland (Ben), Nicole Paitich (Garret), Ashley Mercado (A.J.), Paul and Mike (Hanna) and their mother, Suzanne; grandchildren Brooke, Braydon, Peyton, Brody, Dylan, Vinny, Brynn, Olivia & Colton; parents Jim & Ellie; siblings Lynn, Larry (Brenda), Patrice (Randy) & Steve (Debbie); sister-in-law Sherri and many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, March 5th at 12 Noon at CHURCH OF ST. MARY OF THE LAKE, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Visitation Wednesday, March 4th from 4:00-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue and one hour before the Mass at church on Thursday. Private interment Friday at Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020