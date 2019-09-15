|
July 15, 1941 – September 12, 2019 Paul John Gerlach, age 78, passed away on September 12, 2019, after a courageous struggle with MDS, a rare blood disease with no medical cure. Paul was born in Hastings, Minnesota to Hildegard (Molitor) and John Gerlach. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1959 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965, during the Vietnam Conflict and received an Armed Forces Expeditionary Service Award and an Honorable Discharge. He earned his BS degree from Winona State University in 1969. Paul had a successful career of 42 years in the vehicle leasing business industry, starting at Lend Lease, a division of National Car Rental Systems, followed by co-ownership of the regional Greater Midwest Leasing Company which was eventually acquired by Wells Fargo Bank. He closed out his career as the General Manager of Walser Fleet Leasing, retiring at the age of 70. Paul was highly respected by his colleagues, staff and clients. Paul was a true gentleman — disciplined, loyal, steadfast, strong in his beliefs and was loved by many. Paul was passionate about many activities – running, biking, hiking, wood-carving, landscape gardening, boating, and traveling. He competed in a number of marathons, triathlons and long distance biking events. He was especially proud of his opportunity to run and complete the New York City Marathon in 1999. Paul was a very active, loving father and grandfather, sharing his passion for physical activity and enjoying life. Paul is survived by his wife, Suzanne Sietsema Blackburn; children, Todd (Kristen) Gerlach, Greta (Judd) Schetnan, and Brett Blackburn; grandchildren, Cecilia, Gus, Oscar, Annalise Gerlach and Noah, Lewis Schetnan; siblings, Marlene Breckner, Carol (Steve) Phillips, Mary Kay (Don) Kulla; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Joseph Breckner and Suzanne's son, Matthew Blackburn. Please join the family and friends as we gather to honor Paul's life and cherish his memory at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 18, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am at St. Therese Catholic Church, 18325 Minnetonka Blvd, Deephaven 55391. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Paul's family invites donations to the Vietnam Veterans of America (vva.org) or the Leukemia Research Foundation (allbloodcancers.org). www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
