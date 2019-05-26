Home

Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Guardian Angels Catholic Church
8260 4th St. N,
Oakdale, MN
Interment
Following Services
Guardian Angels Cemetery
Age 55 Passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2019 of natural causes. He is survived by his son, Noah; sister, Michelle; and parents, Leon and Mary Ann. A graduate of Hill-Murray High School in 1982 where he played soccer and of Saint John's University where he was a member of the rugby team. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. His passions and favorite pastimes included anything culinary, music, hunting, fishing, and everything outdoors. His love for the outdoors began early in life as a camp counselor at Camp Widjiwagan where he formed lifelong friendships and bonds that will never be broken. Paul was a stoic man with a huge heart and he will be dearly missed. In celebration of Paul's life there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th St. N, Oakdale. Visitation will begin one hour prior to Mass at church. Immediately following Mass, Paul will be laid to rest at Guardian Angels Cemetery. There will be lunch served at the church. We invite friends, family, and all those who knew Paul to join us in honoring a great man. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Paul's name to mdfoundation.org. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 651-738-9615 wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
