|
|
Age 91, passed away on June 7, 2019 in Minneapolis, MN. He was born in St. Paul, MN, the sixth of seven siblings. As a seventeen year old, Paul enlisted in the Navy to serve in WWII. He was sent to the Pacific theatre, where he served as a telegrapher. Because he did not see actual combat, he always downplayed his military service, though while overseas he contracted tuberculosis for which they had to cut out a chunk of his lung and he spent over a year in the hospital. After the war, Paul returned to Minnesota where he earned a Bachelors Degree in Forestry from the University of Minnesota. As a forester he worked at several locations throughout the US. Eventually, Paul settled in his beloved Billings, MT where he lived for over 55 years. For over 30 years he worked as the Area Forester in the Rocky Mountain Regional district, for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Montana. After he retired, he would periodically take road trips to check up on the forests he had managed during his career. Paul had many interests and was a voracious reader, who read widely in history and economics with an occasional spy novel thrown in. Paul was a self taught stock evaluator and investor. He shared this passion with several investment clubs including the one at the Billings Senior Center, where he frequently tried to increase his holdings at the poker table as well. An avid golfer, he was a fifty year member of the Laurel Golf Club, where he served on the board of directors. He played golf into his 90s, walking the front 9 and taking a cart on the back 9, playing what he described as "terrible golf". He was a league bowler for decades, and even bowled a game over 200 last fall! When there was enough snow, he would head to the mountains and ski. He enjoyed skiing and frequently took advantage of the free skiing offered to those over 80 at Bridger Bowl in Bozeman, MT He is survived by his daughter Tina, son-in-law Jeff, grandson Eric, great grandson Tommy and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by siblings Harriet, Ralph, Mary, Margaret, Dorothy, Louise. A memorial service and ceremonial tree planting will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota with details to be announced later. Memorials to The Nature Conservancy or Laurel Golf Course youth programs. "Remember that "old growth timber" stands the tallest and is the most valued commodity around."
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019