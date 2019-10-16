|
Age 68, of St. Paul Died suddenly on October 12, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sr. and Helen; brother Gregory and brother-in-law, Ronald Anderson Sr. Survived by his daughters, Michelle (Dan) and Melissa (Michael); grand children, Jeremy, Amber, Alex, Georgia and Adrienne; sister, Andrea Anderson; brother, Michael (Janice); niece, Paula and nephew Ron (Tracy). Pug's true passions in life were his family, his hometown, St. Paul, and muskie fishing, he was also a proud Teamster. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:30 am at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, 1435 Midway Parkway, St. Paul. Visitation beginning at 9:00 am at the church. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the family to purchase a "Pug Alfonse" State Fair bench. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019