Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
For more information about
Paul ALFONSE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Childhood Catholic Church
1435 Midway Parkway
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Childhood Catholic Church
1435 Midway Parkway
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul ALFONSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul L. "Pug" ALFONSE Jr.


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul L. "Pug" ALFONSE Jr. Obituary
Age 68, of St. Paul Died suddenly on October 12, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Paul Sr. and Helen; brother Gregory and brother-in-law, Ronald Anderson Sr. Survived by his daughters, Michelle (Dan) and Melissa (Michael); grand children, Jeremy, Amber, Alex, Georgia and Adrienne; sister, Andrea Anderson; brother, Michael (Janice); niece, Paula and nephew Ron (Tracy). Pug's true passions in life were his family, his hometown, St. Paul, and muskie fishing, he was also a proud Teamster. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10:30 am at Holy Childhood Catholic Church, 1435 Midway Parkway, St. Paul. Visitation beginning at 9:00 am at the church. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the family to purchase a "Pug Alfonse" State Fair bench. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
Download Now