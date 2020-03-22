Home

Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Paul Louis CAPECCHI

Paul Louis CAPECCHI Obituary
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa Age 88, of West St. Paul. Went to his heavenly home on March 18, 2020. Preceded in death by great-grandson, Kolbe Solanus Duffy; siblings, Florence, Joseph, Bernice and Lois. Survived by loving wife of 66 years, Elinor; children, Paul (Ellen), Mark (Mary Kay), Jeanne (John) Kay, Lawrence (Jean), Lynda (Phil) True; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews and friends. Due to the current pandemic, private family services will be held. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020
