Paul LUNZER

Paul LUNZER Obituary
Age 54 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019. Survived by parents Dick and Gerry Lunzer; sisters, Maureen Lunzer Quist, Katie (Kevin) Conneely and Liz (Ben) Wallace; nieces, Sheila and Nora Conneely, Julia Wallace and nephew, Peter Wallace. Thanks to the care teams at Galtier Care Center, especially Amy and Karen, and Health Partners Hospice, for their wonderful support and care. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, March 14, 10 am at O'Halloran Murphy, 575 S. Snelling Ave, St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. Private Interment. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 12, 2019
