|
|
Beloved Husband Father and Grandfather Age 75 of St. Paul, died peacefully surrounded by family on June 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, John and Dorothy. Survived by wife of 52 years, Kate; children, John (Emily), Connie Koppenhaver, Susan Kelnberger; grandchildren, Jo, Jack, Will, and Fritz; sisters, Joanne (Tony) Mueller and Janet (Bill) Heaver; brother, David (Maggie). Celebration of Life 4-7PM Wednesday, July 3 at SHERATON ST. PAUL WOODBURY, 676 Bielenberg Dr., Woodbury. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Paul served in US Navy Sea and Air Rescue. He was a CPA and partner at Johnson West & Co. and served on Board of Directors for the Leuthold Group. He enjoyed retirement at his cabin on the Gunflint Trail and was treasurer of the Gunflint Trail Volunteer Fire Dept. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to donor's choice or Gunflint Trail Volunteer Fire Department, 7401 Gunflint Trail, Grand Marais, MN 55604. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019