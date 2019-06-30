Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SHERATON ST. PAUL WOODBURY
676 Bielenberg Dr.
Woodbury, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul KELNBERGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul M. KELNBERGER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul M. KELNBERGER Obituary
Beloved Husband Father and Grandfather Age 75 of St. Paul, died peacefully surrounded by family on June 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, John and Dorothy. Survived by wife of 52 years, Kate; children, John (Emily), Connie Koppenhaver, Susan Kelnberger; grandchildren, Jo, Jack, Will, and Fritz; sisters, Joanne (Tony) Mueller and Janet (Bill) Heaver; brother, David (Maggie). Celebration of Life 4-7PM Wednesday, July 3 at SHERATON ST. PAUL WOODBURY, 676 Bielenberg Dr., Woodbury. Private interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Paul served in US Navy Sea and Air Rescue. He was a CPA and partner at Johnson West & Co. and served on Board of Directors for the Leuthold Group. He enjoyed retirement at his cabin on the Gunflint Trail and was treasurer of the Gunflint Trail Volunteer Fire Dept. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to donor's choice or Gunflint Trail Volunteer Fire Department, 7401 Gunflint Trail, Grand Marais, MN 55604. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now