|
|
Age 75, of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan Formerly of St. Paul, Minnesota Passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. He was born May 31, 1944, in Willmar, MN. On September 11, 1971, he married the love of his life, Lorraine F. Tako. He and his wife retired to Mt. Pleasant in 2013. Paul is survived by his wife of 48 years, Lorraine; two daughters, Shannon Maloney of Hainesville, IL and Molly (Walter) Pelowski of Mt. Pleasant; two grandsons, Mitchell and Marshall Pelowski; sister-in-law, Patricia Maloney of Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019