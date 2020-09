Age 83 of Arden Hills, MN Paul went to be with his LORD suddenly on September 7, 2020. He had been a Resident of Pres Homes – Johanna Shores for 1 ½ years. A private graveside memorial was held September 26, 2020 in his home town of Ogema, WI. He will be missed by family and friends.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store