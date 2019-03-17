|
|
August 28, 1942 – March 12, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Gertrude and Maynard Nesvig; and sister, Monica LeVoir. Survived by wife, Sandra; children, Lara (John) Heiberger, Tanya (Flavio) Gentile; and grandchildren, Madeline, Cole, Mia and Ella. By vocation he was a lawyer, known for his generosity and loyalty to clients. By avocation Paul was a member of Gopher State Officials, refereeing high school and college football and basketball, including many state tournament games. Paul also served on the Gopher State Board. Paul was an avid golfer, spending hours practicing his swing until lowering his handicap into the single digits and scoring 11 holes in one. When Paul retired he began to play serious bridge, becoming a life master in just a few years. This past summer he and his partner took second place in their division in the Nationals in Atlanta. Whatever Paul undertook, he did so with a vengeance. Paul loved his family, always so proud of their accomplishments. He was a good friend and was buoyed by the many good wishes sent in his final days. He was grateful to the doctors and healthcare professionals at Mayo Clinic who took good care of him in his four year journey with cancer. The family is grateful to HealthEast Hospice who helped make his passing peaceful. A visitation will be held Sunday, March 24 from 4-7 pm at O'Halloran and Murphy, 575 S. Snelling Ave, St. Paul, MN. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:00 am with visitation at 9:30 on Monday, March 25 at the Church of the Assumption, 51 West 7th St. St. Paul. Memorials can be made to Mayo Clinic Lung Cancer Research. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019