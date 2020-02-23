|
Age 70, of Mendota Heights Died unexpectedly on February 16, 2020 Preceded in death by parents J. Herbert and Margery. Survived by wife, Donna; children, Katie (Jeremy) Jackson, Krista (Katie Bryan) Larson; grandchildren, Ben, Lucas, Joey and Grace; brothers, Jim (Chris), Dwight (Lynn) and Carl (Tammy). Also many other relatives and friends. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Funeral Service 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 25 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 W. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul 5-8 PM Monday and at church 1 hour prior to service. Memorials preferred to Friends of the Boundary Water Wilderness.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020