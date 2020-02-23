Home

Paul R. LARSON

Paul R. LARSON Obituary
Age 70, of Mendota Heights Died unexpectedly on February 16, 2020 Preceded in death by parents J. Herbert and Margery. Survived by wife, Donna; children, Katie (Jeremy) Jackson, Krista (Katie Bryan) Larson; grandchildren, Ben, Lucas, Joey and Grace; brothers, Jim (Chris), Dwight (Lynn) and Carl (Tammy). Also many other relatives and friends. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Funeral Service 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 25 at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation at Willwerscheid West-Heights Chapel, 235 W. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul 5-8 PM Monday and at church 1 hour prior to service. Memorials preferred to Friends of the Boundary Water Wilderness.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
