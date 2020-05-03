Age 93, of Hastings Died peacefully April 26, 2020 Founder and longtime owner of DCA Title. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rita; and by his many siblings. Survived by children, Barbara (Mike) McBeath, Gretchen Welshons, Gwendolyn Lambert, Paula (Michael Silberbach) Welshons, Marita (Mark) Bliven, Richard (Jodie) Welshons, & David (Molly) Welshons; twenty grandchildren and many great grandchildren; and by many other relatives and friends. Private family graveside services were held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Cemetery, Hastings. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Hastings Family Service, Parkinson Research Foundation, or to the donor's choice. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.