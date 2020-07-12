1/
Paul Richard GILPIN
Age 60 Of North St. Paul Preceded in death by parents; and one brother. Survived by wife, Naomi; children, Wilbert (Taylor), Julia and Saphire (Brandyn); grandchildren, Zane and Teagan; 6 siblings; and many loved ones. Visitation Thursday (July 16, 2020) from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Celebration of Paul's Life Friday (July 17, 2020) from 12:00 PM-5:00 PM at AMERICAN LEGION POST 39, 2678 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
JUL
17
Service
12:00 - 05:00 PM
AMERICAN LEGION POST 39
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
