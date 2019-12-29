|
|
Age 56 Passed away after a battle with cancer on December 27, 2019, in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by family. Paul is survived by his wife, Jennifer; daughters, Jordan and Alexandra Heimkes of Rosemount, MN; his parents, Richard and Delores Heimkes of Glenwood, MN; brothers, Jeff (Christine) Heimkes of Rosemount, MN and Joe (Amy) Heimkes of Rosemount, MN; sister, Teri (Chad) Cain of Benson, MN; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Paul's life. Services will be held at the Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial is at the Church of St. Peter, 1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Mendota Heights on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery with lunch to follow. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019