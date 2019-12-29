Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of St. Peter
1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy.
Mendota Heights, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul HEIMKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Richard HEIMKES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Richard HEIMKES Obituary
Age 56 Passed away after a battle with cancer on December 27, 2019, in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by family. Paul is survived by his wife, Jennifer; daughters, Jordan and Alexandra Heimkes of Rosemount, MN; his parents, Richard and Delores Heimkes of Glenwood, MN; brothers, Jeff (Christine) Heimkes of Rosemount, MN and Joe (Amy) Heimkes of Rosemount, MN; sister, Teri (Chad) Cain of Benson, MN; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Paul's life. Services will be held at the Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial is at the Church of St. Peter, 1405 Sibley Memorial Hwy., Mendota Heights on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery with lunch to follow. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -