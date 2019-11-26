Home

Gunderson East Funeral Home
5203 Monona Drive
Monona, WI 53716
(608) 221-5420
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
4101 Washington Street NE
Columbia Heights, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
4101 Washington Street NE
Columbia Heights, MN
View Map
1965 - 2019
Age 54, of Shoreview, MN was called home unexpectedly on Nov. 22, 2019. Paul was born June 22, 1965 in Madison, WI. He grew up in Madison and was a 1983 graduate of Madison West High School. He received a B.S. in Agronomy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a M.S. and Ph.D. in Agronomy from the University of Minnesota. His career included faculty positions with the University of Missouri, McGill University, Virginia Tech, and the University of Minnesota. During his career, he was involved with many research and Extension projects as well as professional publications. Paul married Danielle Falle on August 23, 1997 and raised four children. Paul had an abiding interest in sports, especially basketball, and continued this interest by coaching his children's sports teams. He was a gifted musician, instrumentally and vocally, and participated in a number of choral groups, including the Independence Messiah Choir. Paul cherished time spent with his family. He was a big man with a huge heart, quick wit, and amiable character. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Madison and continued his Lutheran faith throughout his life. Paul is survived by his wife Danielle; children Kirsten (Eddie) Arreola, Andrea, Kate and Andrew; sisters Noreen (Wayne) Ratzlaff and Kristin Peterson; and granddaughter Amelia Arreola. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Gloria (Skuldt) Peterson and his brother, Ralph Peterson. Visitation will be held November 27th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 4101 Washington Street NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55421, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. A burial will be held on November 29th at Roselawn Cemetery in Madison, WI. The family suggests memorials be given to a or consider the gift of organ donation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 26, 2019
