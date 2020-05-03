Paul Russell HAMMARBERG
Passed away suddenly on April 30 at the age of 70. Born June 18,1949 in St. Paul, MN to Dr. Rev. Melvin and Ruth Hammarberg, he was the youngest of 4 children. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in 1971, and went on to graduate from Luther Seminary in 1975. Paul served as pastor at St. James Lutheran Church in Burnsville, started Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove in 1978, and finished his career at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Eden Prairie. Paul and his wife Porat wintered in St. Petersburg, FL and also have a home in Minnetonka. He spent his retirement years working at Trader Joe's, golfing with his buddies, and riding his motorcycle. Fond memories included time at the family cabin on Sand Lake, browsing farmer's markets with Porat in Florida, and teasing his children. Paul was an amazing husband, father, and Grandpa. His pastoral background transcended into real life, helping many. His genuine fun loving spirit put people around him at ease. Survived by his loving wife Porat, children, Megan (Charlie) Hieb, Rachel Hammarberg, granddaughter Nora Hieb, step-children Shiri Cooks, Gali (Keren) Rosenbaum-Cooks, Orr (Mindy) Cooks, Topaz Cooks, and step-grandchildren Rami and Ami Cooks, his siblings Linda (Brian) Willette, Jon (Ruth) Hammarberg, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Mel. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Memorials preferred to the donor's choice in memory of Paul Hammarberg. washburn-mcreavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996




Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
