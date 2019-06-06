|
|
Age 51 of St. Paul, formerly of Faribault Died June 4, 2019 at his home. Funeral services on Saturday, June 8, 2019, 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault. Interment and military rites will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. and also at the church on Saturday for one hour prior to the service. He was a Cub Scout leader for Troop 22. Paul enjoyed sailing at the Wayzata Yacht Club and Lake Harriet; and deer hunting. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer; one son Jack Robert Snyder; parents, Pastor Robert & Mardy Snyder of Faribault; two sisters, Susan Snyder of Deephaven and Debra (and Mark) Cunningham of Naples, FL; his father and mother-in-law, Richard & Barbara Nehls of Madison, WI; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 6, 2019