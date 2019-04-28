Home

Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of Saint Michael
611 S. 3rd St.
Stillwater, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Michael
611 S. 3rd St.,
Stillwater, MN
View Map
Paul Thomas RICE Obituary
Age 53 Of Stillwater It is with great sadness that Paul peacefully passed away surrounded by his family and loved ones, at his home on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was an outstanding father, brother, son, companion and friend. He loved all outdoor activities, cracking jokes, watching Wild Hockey. Most of all he loved spending time with family and friends. He was a great co-worker to many throughout his 34-year career at Brown & Bigelow. Preceded in death by his beloved father, Richard J. Rice; grandparents, George and Terri Rheault, and Walter and Irene Rice. He is survived by his loving family: daughters, Nicole and Grace; his mother, Rosemary J (Rice) (Mark) D'Andrea; siblings, Peter Rice, Scott Rice (Carolyn Hennum), Kim (Brian) Baldus, Jeffrey Rice and James (Stacie) Rice; his significant other, Nancy Ballod; godson/nephew Jake; Uncle Gary and Aunt Laurie Rheault; cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Church of Saint Michael, 611 S. 3rd St., Stillwater, MN 55082 with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass in the church atrium. Private family interment will be at a later date. May God bless the memory of Paul and all those he touched in his life. He will be missed and cherished forever.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019
