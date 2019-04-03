|
Age 80 of Shoreview Passed away Sunday, March 31. Born in Alden Township, Polk County, WI. Paul was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran church. He attended a one room school house through grade 8 in Little Falls, WI where he was a four-sport athlete and valedictorian of the class of 1956. Growing up, he worked at the family general store in Little Falls, hand-packing ice cream and slicing meat while listening to customers share stories. Paul earned his Electrical Engineering degree from South Dakota State University. He served his country for three years in the Army, stationed in Germany. Paul was employed by Control Data, Empros and Siemens. He was an accomplished bowler, golfer and softball player, staying active all his life. In retirement, Paul was an avid researcher of family history and a church volunteer. Preceded in death by his father, Carl. Survived by his mother, Edna (nee Elden); wife of 53 years, Virginia (nee Freitag); daughters, Debra (Troy) Pederson and Michelle Henrikson; grandchildren, Julia and Lucas Pederson, Kristin and Henry Mahnke, and their father, Tim Mahnke; brother, Don (Karen); sisters; Diane (Vernon) Peterson, Shirley Rosenbush, Jan (OJ) Aune, Nancy (Geoff) Timm, Lynn (Paul) Lindholm; brother-in-law, Jerry Freitag; sister-in-law, Geneva (Clarence) Phelps, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service 11:00 AM Friday, April 5 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 3920 Victoria Street North, Shoreview (visitation 10:00 – 11:00 AM). Burial 3:00 PM in Little Falls, WI.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 3, 2019