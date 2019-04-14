Home

Lake St. Croix Beach Minnesota Paul Richard Vielhaber passed away on April 6, 2019 at the age of 71 from glioblastoma. Paul will be sadly missed by his best friend and wife of 41 years, Corrine; daughters, Raina Rosarno and Nicole (Dave) Flattum; grandchildren, Corrine Gardner, Rachael Rosarno and Michael Rosarno; sisters, Elaine (Jim) Frisk and Sharon Conner, and many other family members and friends. A Gathering in Paul's Memory will be held from 2 - 5 PM on Sun., April 28, 2019 at Arnie's Restaurant at the Royal Golf Club, 11455 20th St. N., Lake Elmo, MN 55042, with a Time of Sharing at 3 PM 715-386-3725
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
