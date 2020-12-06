Age 86 — Of Roseville, MN Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 at J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice. Paul served in the USMC from 1953-1956, and was a plumber for Local #34. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 62 years, Claudette. Paul was a loving father to Tim (Michelle), Sharon (Tom) Kelly, Sue (Doug) VanBuskirk and David. He was a beloved grandpa to Sharon (Bobby), Tom, Andy, Paul (Jenny), Nick, Anna, Aimee, Clay and Wrayanna; and great-grandpa to Lizzy, August, and Anna. We can't forget his loving cat, Lucky. Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Louise Kemper; and brothers, Raymond, Howard and Robert. Even as his health declined, Paul was an inspiration in his determination to live life. His family will always relish the time with him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550