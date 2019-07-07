Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Paul W. SCHULER

Paul W. SCHULER Obituary
Age 87 Of Stacy Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa passed away peacefully on his favorite holiday, July 4, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Paul & Edna Schuler; granddaughter, Jessica. Survived by wife, Beverly; children, Larry (Sharolyn), Glenn (Roxanne), Gary (Theresa), Holly (Mike Plaster); grandchildren, Jennifer Marsh, Katreena (Tim) Zodrow, Chris, Tony (Caitlin), Nick (Jade), Melissa (Derek) Osland, Bobby, Shannon (Brooke) Brink, Crystal (Todd) Albert; 15 great grandchildren; nieces nephews and God children; special friends, Jim Dirkes, Lou Continenza, Ron Butterfield, Jan Swanson. The Veterans from Korea: FA TOPO & METRO ARTILLERY DETACHMENT – 8219 Born in Korea comprise his other family. Military brotherhood generates camaraderie that exceeds all group friendships. When they say "Buddy" they mean "Buddy"! A Celebration of Paul's life 11 AM Wed., July 10th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Interment, Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
