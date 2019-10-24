|
|
Age 86, of Roseville, MN Passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Paul is survived by his wife, Mary of 66 years; his daughters, Susan Blomquist (John), Sandra Ogren (Jim), Jennifer Holm (Tom); and son, Brian (Jeni); as well as 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was employed at 3M for 30 years, retiring from the Corporate Toxicology Group. A private family burial will be followed by a celebration of life on Tuesday, October 29 at 11:00, at Life Point Church, 2220 Edgerton St., Maplewood, MN 55117.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2019