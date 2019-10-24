Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Life Point Church
2220 Edgerton St.,
Maplewood, MN
View Map
Paul W. WILLARD

Paul W. WILLARD Obituary
Age 86, of Roseville, MN Passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Paul is survived by his wife, Mary of 66 years; his daughters, Susan Blomquist (John), Sandra Ogren (Jim), Jennifer Holm (Tom); and son, Brian (Jeni); as well as 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was employed at 3M for 30 years, retiring from the Corporate Toxicology Group. A private family burial will be followed by a celebration of life on Tuesday, October 29 at 11:00, at Life Point Church, 2220 Edgerton St., Maplewood, MN 55117.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28, 2019
