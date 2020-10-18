Age 58, of Roseville Passed away on October 12, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Warren & Joyce. Survived by wife, Karen; children, Randy & Krissy; brother, Mark; sister, Barb: and many other family & friends. Retired Roseville Firefighter who loved fishing, cars, leftovers and his family. Memorial visitation from 3-7PM Friday, October 23 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B. Additional gathering space has been reserved next door at the B-Dale Club. Private interment. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550