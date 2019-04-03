|
Age 55 Died at his home on March 21st, 2019. Paul was a loving father to his sons, Zachary Paul and Matthew Austin. Paul was a kind man, he was that "nice guy" to everyone he met and he would do anything for anyone at any time. Paul was born June 5, 1963 in a naval hospital in Virginia. He worked over 35 years with Unisys. He is happily remembered for his wry sense of humor, waiting on everyone at family events, tinkering in his garage, and his awesome gift-wrapping skills! Paul is survived by his sons, his father George Fedor, mother Kathleen Schneider, forever friend Karla Fedor, and a myriad of extended family. Paul's life will be honored on Sunday April 7th 2019 from 1–4 PM at the Savage Event Room, Savage City Hall, 6000 McColl Drive. A celebration and prayer will be held at 3:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made out to Zachary Fedor.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 3, 2019