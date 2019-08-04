|
Age 78 Died on August 1, 2019 Born August 3, 1940 in Minneapolis to Ruth and Carl Vick. Paul is survived by his loving wife Christine Peters-Vick, six children, 12 grandchildren and two great grand children. Preceded by his daughter Christine Marie Vick. Paul worked for years in the grocery industry before starting a residential painting company, from which he retired. He was a vocalist, artist, bird and garden enthusiast, and diehard Twins, Vikings, Wild and T-Wolves fan. Paul loved walking his dog and companion Bassie. He rarely missed his sons' sports games and drove long distances to watch his grandchildren play. Paul was proud of his sobriety, and it's often said that Paul "didn't have a bad bone in his body". But most of all, he loved his family and was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. #propainter Memorial service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at 12:30PM with a visitation at 11:30AM at Lakewood Cemetery Chapel (3600 Hennepin Ave. , Minneapolis) with inurnment to follow. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019