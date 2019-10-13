|
Age 94 of St. Paul Passed October 9, 2019 Paula was born Sept. 6, 1925 in Neuendorf, Switzerland. She was the 9th child born to Meinrad and Marie Flück-Brunner. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Otto, Hans, Adolf and Theador; and sisters: Margrith, Bertha, Ida and Marie. Paula is survived by her sisters, Theres Ackermann-Flück and Verina Rauber-Flück, nephews Herby and Heine Ackermann, Oliv Flück and many other nephews and nieces. Paula was devoted to her Catholic faith, attending Mass daily. She was a long time member of Our Lady of Divine Providence Chapter, a third order Carmelite Community. Paula supported many Catholic causes with her personal resources and with her prayers. Paula was trained as a seamstress in Switzerland. After immigrating to the US as a young woman, she attended the University of Minnesota, becoming a Medical Technician. She worked at Abbott Northwestern Hospital until her retirement. She formed many long term friendships with co-workers. She loved the outdoors and frequently went camping, canoeing, skiing and bird watching. She enjoyed travel, returning on several occasions to her native Switzerland. She loved her family, and worked hard to maintain a loving relationship with them, despite the many miles that separated them. Visitation will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tues., Oct. 15 at Carondelet Village, 525 Fairview Avenue South, St. Paul. Paula's funeral Mass will take place at 11:30 a.m. also at Carondelet Village. Arrangements by O'Halloran and Murphy, 575 South Snelling, St. Paul, MN (651) 698-0796. Memorials preferred to St. John Vianney College Seminary.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019