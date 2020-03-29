|
Age 64 of Inver Grove Heights Lost her fearless battle with cancer on Thursday 3/26/2020. She went peacefully and was surrounded by her family and wrapped in love. Paula was born on 1/28/1956 to George and Martha Rothi. She was a staple in her community of Inver Grove Heights, MN where she was raised, grew up and then started her own family with her husband Jim Elling of 42 years of marriage. Her family, friends, kids and grandchildren were her life and main source of joy. Paula had a zest for life, she valued relationships and welcomed new friendships everywhere she went. She started her working career at Cenex when she was young and then stayed home to raise her kids when Ryan was born. When they started school she volunteered in the elementary schools and started subbing before becoming a Paraprofessional where she stayed and served District 199 for 23 years. Paula retired end of Jan 2019 and unfortunately was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer 2 months later. Paula spent the whole last year courageously fighting her cancer and never letting it bring her down, she remained positive and chose to look on the bright side up until the very end. Paula began hospice at her home on 3/18/2020 and got to spend a full week surrounded by all her loved ones. She defied the odds and her fighting spirit and kind heart is an inspiration to all who knew her. Paula is survived by her loving husband Jim Elling, son Ryan Elling (Courtney), daughter Jamie Falk (Jonny), sisters Joni Selden (Scott) & Carol Kotosky (Tom), grandchildren Lyla (6) & Bryson (18 months) Elling and Charlee (15 months) Falk and many nephews, nieces and their families, along with many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Martha Rothi. Because of the large group gathering restrictions a celebration of life will be held at a later date, details to follow. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020