Passed peacefully at home on April 9, 2019, age 83. Preceded in death by husband, George; son, Hector; grandsons, George, and Alex Rocha. Survived by children, George (Oksana), Lupe, Denise, David, Ann, Linda (David Rocha), Tony (Victoria), and Patrick; caregivers, Lorraine (Sonya); 112 grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, April 16th at CHURCH OF ST. STANISLAUS, 398 W Superior Street, with visitation beginning 1 hour prior. Interment at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation 5-7 PM Monday, April 15th at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 11, 2019