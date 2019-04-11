Home

Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. STANISLAUS
398 W Superior Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. STANISLAUS
398 W Superior Street
Passed peacefully at home on April 9, 2019, age 83. Preceded in death by husband, George; son, Hector; grandsons, George, and Alex Rocha. Survived by children, George (Oksana), Lupe, Denise, David, Ann, Linda (David Rocha), Tony (Victoria), and Patrick; caregivers, Lorraine (Sonya); 112 grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Tuesday, April 16th at CHURCH OF ST. STANISLAUS, 398 W Superior Street, with visitation beginning 1 hour prior. Interment at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation 5-7 PM Monday, April 15th at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 11, 2019
