Paula GALLAGHER
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Community
2055 Bohland Ave
St Paul, MN
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Lumen Christi Catholic Community
2055 Bohland Ave
St Paul, MN
More Obituaries for Paula GALLAGHER
Paula Yvonne GALLAGHER


1936 - 2019
Paula Yvonne GALLAGHER Obituary
Born: January 9, 1936 Died: December 24, 2019 Paula served the church as a Catholic school teacher and in a multitude of ways. She led the funeral luncheon committee, provided hospitality for events; Council of Catholic Women and fund raising – such as solar ovens and Families Moving Forward. She coordinated parish tea parties and helped pastors host social events. Currently she was a member of Lumen Christi parish. Paula and her twin Carole were generous and actively helped the community at large. They developed kinships with their "daughters", Cheryl, Bonnie, Candyce and their families. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, a sister Peg, and many close and loving friends. Memorial Mass will be 10 AM, Tuesday, January 7th at Lumen Christi Catholic Community, 2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul, with a gathering 1 hour prior. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 1, 2020
