Age 69, of Blaine Passed away February 19, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Ralph & Linda Grahn and grandson JT. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband Lyle; children Michael (Brenda) Weegman, Mary (Sonny) Sleyster and Marcy Weegman; grandchildren Jacy, AJ, Hana, Bret and Dani. Celebration of Life 6 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Gearhart Funeral Home, 11275 Foley Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, with visitation beginning at 5 PM. Always in our hearts. Gearhart Funeral Home 763-755-6300 www.GearhartFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020