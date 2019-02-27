|
Beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma, and Friend Age 67, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Marie LeBlanc; and three sisters. Survived by loving husband of 29 years, Leon; children, Paul, Jessica (Jon) Welch, Chris, Brian, Anthony (Jacqui), Nick, and Cory; eight grandchildren; and sister, Jeanette Conway. Visitation 2-6 PM with Memorial Service at 3 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Private family interment at Cottage Grove Cemetery at a later date. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 27, 2019