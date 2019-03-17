|
|
Age 61, of Ham Lake, MN, died of natural causes Feb. 28, 2019. Born Sept. 28, 1957 to Sandra Jean and Robert Whitney, Pauline is preceded in death by her parents and son Michael. She is survived by husband John, daughter Whitney (Paul), siblings Jackie and Michael, and sisters-in-law Linda (Marc) Eshleman, Patsy (Bob) Briggs and Kathleen (Paul) Miller, and extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 20, 10 to 11 a.m. Visitation, 11 a.m. Service at Bunker Hills Activity Center, 550 Bunker Lake Blvd NW, Andover, MN 55304.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019