Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline RONGITSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Carol RONGITSCH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline Carol RONGITSCH Obituary
Age 61, of Ham Lake, MN, died of natural causes Feb. 28, 2019. Born Sept. 28, 1957 to Sandra Jean and Robert Whitney, Pauline is preceded in death by her parents and son Michael. She is survived by husband John, daughter Whitney (Paul), siblings Jackie and Michael, and sisters-in-law Linda (Marc) Eshleman, Patsy (Bob) Briggs and Kathleen (Paul) Miller, and extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 20, 10 to 11 a.m. Visitation, 11 a.m. Service at Bunker Hills Activity Center, 550 Bunker Lake Blvd NW, Andover, MN 55304.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.