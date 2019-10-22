Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline CHRISTENSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline "Polly" (Peterson) CHRISTENSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline "Polly" (Peterson) CHRISTENSEN Obituary
Age 93, of Lindstrom on Oct. 20, 2019 Survived by daughter, Suzanne (Duane) Browning; son Jim (Sara) Peterson; 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren and Kermits children and other loving relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, husbands, LeeVerne and Kermit; daughter and son in law, Patricia and Steven Budig; grandson, Logan Browning, sister and brother in law, Lucille and Curtis Quist. Funeral service 11 am Friday, Oct. 25th at Chisago Lake Lutheran Church in Center City. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24th at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom and one hour prior to service at church on Friday. Interment Hillside Cemetery in Center City. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now