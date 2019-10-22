|
|
Age 93, of Lindstrom on Oct. 20, 2019 Survived by daughter, Suzanne (Duane) Browning; son Jim (Sara) Peterson; 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren and Kermits children and other loving relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, husbands, LeeVerne and Kermit; daughter and son in law, Patricia and Steven Budig; grandson, Logan Browning, sister and brother in law, Lucille and Curtis Quist. Funeral service 11 am Friday, Oct. 25th at Chisago Lake Lutheran Church in Center City. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24th at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom and one hour prior to service at church on Friday. Interment Hillside Cemetery in Center City. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 22, 2019