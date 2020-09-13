1/1
Pauline "Polly" FRANKLIN
Age 89 Passed away after a long battle with dementia on August 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Franklin. She is survived by 8 children (Cathy, Jeanne, Maria, Tim, Valentina, Marco, Angela and Mary), 21 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Polly was born on February 13, 1931, to Richard and Mabel (Longcor) Giffin in Hibbing, MN. She was a woman of deep faith who loved unconditionally, despite her lifelong struggle with her facial deformities and deafness. She was very proud of her children, who were the love of her life, and she loved her little dogs. She enjoyed many hobbies including sewing, knitting, crocheting, fishing and gardening. Funeral Mass on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:30, with an ASL interpreter, Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 2119 Stillwater Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55119. It will be live streamed to Facebook via the Sandberg Funeral Home's website. To view the Funeral Mass live go to sandbergfuneralhome.com and click on the link in Pauline's obituary. Please see Fuller Metz funeral home website for her memorial. Our thanks to the staff at Juniper Village/The Opal and the Hope Hospice team. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf, Pauline Giffin Franklin Memorial, Attention: Heather Kerr, 615 Olof Hanson Drive, Faribault MN 55021.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
