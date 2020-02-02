|
|
(Farmor) Age 90 Passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2020, after a short battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Lakefield, MN on 12-14-1929 to Gertrude & Christian Boslund. Preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth of 70 years, celebrated on 2-28-2018. Survived by son Ronald K; daughters Laureen (Dan) Fitzgerald & Wendy; 3 grandchildren & 2 great grandkids. Pauline was an LPN for 44 years, followed by volunteer work. She was known for her meticulous organization, interest in genealogy & antiques. Exceptional kindness, empathy & her love for friends and family! Christmas was her favorite time of year, she would make her famous fudge & Lutefisk! Memorial service will be at 11am on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1390 Larpenteur Ave., St. Paul, with a gathering 1 hour prior. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 2 PM, Assembly Area # 5, all are welcome!
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020