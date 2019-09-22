Home

Pauline K. (Gibeau) KEMPER Obituary
Died peacefully at age 102; September 14, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, James. Survived by children, Joyce (Bill) Glaesemann, David Kemper, and Jacki (Jim) Kozak; grandchildren, Kevin (Britin), Kurt (Amber) and Kory (Erika Boutros) Lindberg, Chris, Jason (Erin Mulvany), and Justin (Melissa) Glaesemann, Betsy (Richard) Seals, and Erik Kemper; 6 great-grandchil-dren and many nieces and nephews. We wish to thank the staff at Good Samaritan of Stillwater and Hospice of the Midwest for their exceptional care and compassion. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Monday, September 30, at St Odilia Catholic Church (3495 North Victoria St, Shoreview).
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29, 2019
