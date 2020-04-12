Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline JUNKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Marie (Proulx) JUNKER


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Marie (Proulx) JUNKER Obituary
JUNKER (Proulx) Pauline Marie Age 98 Of Stillwater Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children on April 5, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, John Leo; parents Albert and Delphine Proulx; brothers Edgar, Donald, Vital, Burt, Paul and Bernell; sisters Genevieve, Theresa and Lillian; and granddaughter Colleen Tschida. Survived by her sister Jayne Berg and sister-in-law Anne Proulx; loving children Joan Thomsen (Happy), Jane Tschida (Rudy), John Junker (Debbie), Joy Pilrain (David), Joel Junker (Pat Long), Jill Stimson (Gary), Jay Junker (Laurie), Jaime Junker (Maureen); 25 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. Pauline was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Stillwater. She committed her life to her Catholic faith as a young girl and lived a life dedicated to serving others. A private service will be held. Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may send a memorial check directly to Valley Outreach, 1911 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN or St. Michael's Food Shelf, 611 3rd St. S., Stillwater, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -