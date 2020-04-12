|
|
JUNKER (Proulx) Pauline Marie Age 98 Of Stillwater Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children on April 5, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, John Leo; parents Albert and Delphine Proulx; brothers Edgar, Donald, Vital, Burt, Paul and Bernell; sisters Genevieve, Theresa and Lillian; and granddaughter Colleen Tschida. Survived by her sister Jayne Berg and sister-in-law Anne Proulx; loving children Joan Thomsen (Happy), Jane Tschida (Rudy), John Junker (Debbie), Joy Pilrain (David), Joel Junker (Pat Long), Jill Stimson (Gary), Jay Junker (Laurie), Jaime Junker (Maureen); 25 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. Pauline was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Stillwater. She committed her life to her Catholic faith as a young girl and lived a life dedicated to serving others. A private service will be held. Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may send a memorial check directly to Valley Outreach, 1911 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, MN or St. Michael's Food Shelf, 611 3rd St. S., Stillwater, MN.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020